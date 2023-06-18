Second Annual Pratt House Classic Set for Saturday, July 15

FULTON, NY – This is the second annual golf tournament for the Friends of History. The tournament is set for Saturday, July 15 at Battle Island Golf Course. It is a Captain and Crew format starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $75 per single player or $300 for a team of four.

This year we are honoring Ed Farfaglia, a former Friends of History board member. Ed passed away last year after a courageous battle with cancer. We want to honor Ed for all that he did to support the Pratt House Museum. Plus, Ed really loved the game of golf! This is our way of celebrating a life well lived. Please join us!

To register, fill out this form (http://pratthousemuseum.org/events/2023-golf-tourney-fill-in.pdf) and send to FOH, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY or email [email protected].

For questions or more information, call 315-598-4616

