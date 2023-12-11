Second OCAY League Competition of the School Year Focuses on the Classics

OSWEGO COUNTY – November’s Oswego County Academic Youth (OCAY) League Competition titled “In Our Classical Era” brought students from all nine Oswego County districts to the DEC Training Facility in Pulaski.

Utilizing the dorm rooms, meeting rooms and grounds, teams were spread out amongst the facility to construct working aqueducts that transported water, turn classic paintings into sculptures, memorize and recite classic poems and take a series of quizzes related to the theme.

According to Kayley Morse, Team Oswego’s Advisor and coordinator of this specific event, “We wanted to challenge the students to bring innovative techniques to classical themes. It was important to have an interdisciplinary approach so that students could demonstrate their skills across multiple subject areas.”

The competition was judged by Linda Knowles, former OCAY League coach and retired English and art teacher from CiTi BOCES and SUNY Oswego, who said “it is always a rich experience witnessing the creativity of these students.”

Team Sandy Creek was announced as the first-place winner, comprised of Skylar Clark, Hannah White, Perle Convey, Sophie Harris, Daltyn Landas, Mason Ennist, Maddox Palmer, Trevor McDougal, Alex Caufield and Simon Preston. These students were selected by their advisor, Christina Hunt, to represent the school district.

Team Oswego was announced as the second-place winner, followed by Team Mexico in third.

Morse added, “It was very rewarding watching all of the teams compete and see how they could bring achievements of the past into the present.”

OCAY League was founded on the premise of academic excellence through the competition of schools in Oswego County. Teams are made up of eight to ten members and compete in several events throughout the school year, with the next event happening in March.

