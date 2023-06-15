Senior Student-Athletes Honored At Athletic Awards ceremony

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The Central Square School District held honored more than a dozen outgoing seniors at its 2023 Senior Athletic Awards on Tuesday, June 6.

In addition to excellence on the field, athletes also were noted for their strong character, community involvement and hard work in the classroom during the ceremony, held in the Paul V. Moore High School cafeteria.

CSSD Director of Health, Physical Education & Athletics Jamie Grimshaw opened the ceremony by welcoming the gathered honorees along with their families, mentors and guests. He congratulated the student-athletes on their tremendous achievements and then recognized the district’s Section III Scholar Athlete Award winners who will represent the district at a regional ceremony.

Trevor Boyce and Alyssa Costello received Central Square’s Most Outstanding Athlete Awards.

Below is a list of honorees in the order they were honored. Section III Scholar Athlete Awards (Outstanding qualities of scholarship and athletic excellence):

Samantha Haley and Kenzie Rumo

Academic Awards (Outstanding academic achievement):

Nina Stalsonberg and Kenson Rumo

Most Competitive Awards (Competes with determination, focus, mental toughness and high level of competition):

Samantha Haley and Richie Fleischmann

Sportsmanship Awards (Outstanding qualities of sportsmanship and fair play):

Desiree Schwartz and Tyler Meigel

Coaches Awards (Outstanding qualities of desire, work ethic and team play):

Grace Roberts – Whole-Hearted

Luciano Paladino – Running

Shane Bergquist – Most Fearless

Aidan Greene – Perseverance

Aaron Bergquist – Player/Coach

Dante Coppola – Leadership

Matthew Davis – Unsung Hero

Most Outstanding Athlete Awards (Outstanding qualities of leadership, work ethic and athletic ability):

Trevor Boyce and Alyssa Costello

Redhawk Award (Outstanding athletic support):

Owen Peck

