Six Pulaski Students To Compete IPULn Collegiate Athletics

PULASKI, NY – Six members of the Pulaski High School Class of 2023 will be competing in collegiate sports once they start college later this year. This is an impressive accomplishment, as only 7% of high school students nationwide go on to participate in collegiate athletics at any level.

“These six students have put in the time and the effort to be able to be here,” said Steve Komanecky, the Athletic Director at Pulaski High School. “We are very proud of all that they have accomplished in their high school careers, and want them to know that they will always have the Pulaski community rooting for them as they take the next step in their athletic journey.”

The students who will be competing in college are as follows. Joe Brodeur will be playing football at SUNY Morrisville. Izzy Dobson will be playing softball at SUNY Oswego. Bradley Hollis will be competing on the SUNY Brockport Track & Field team. Kevin Lovett will be competing on the Clarkson University Competitive Bass Fishing team. Aaron McConnell will be competing on the Onondaga Community College Track & Field team. Conner Shaw will be joining the wrestling team at Utica University.

