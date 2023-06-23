Slade Springer Graduates From Hamilton College

CLINTON, NY – Slade Springer, of Constantia (13044), received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College on Sunday, May 21, in a Commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 211th year.

Springer, a biology major, completed a thesis titled “Neurodegenerative effects due to Mirol knockout.”

Retired Navy Adm. Michelle J. Howard, the first female four-star admiral and chair of the 2020-22 Congressional Naming Commission, was awarded an honorary degree and delivered the Commencement address.

In her remarks, Howard shared anecdotes from her time before and after active duty, all tied to this life lesson: the call to the common good is for all of us. “As your namesake [Alexander Hamilton] would say, the first duty is justice,” she told the Class of 2023.

Hamilton’s 500 graduates now join an alumni body of more than 23,000, many of whom have made important contributions to business, the professions, government and the arts.

Hamilton College, a leading liberal arts institution located in Clinton, New York, is where exceptional students explore passions through an open curriculum and robust research, internship, and off-campus study opportunities. Students graduate ready to lead purposeful lives thanks to highly regarded faculty mentors, generous resources that support each student’s interests, and a loyal alumni network. The College’s need-blind admission policy ensures access for talented students with limited financial means. Learn more at www.hamilton.edu.

