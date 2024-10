OSWEGO – Lighthouse Boat Tours- Special holiday tours are being offered Thursday through Sunday, September first through the fourth. Check H. Lee White Maritime Museum website at www.hlwmm.org or call 315.342.0480 for tour times and days and to make reservations. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Tours run out of Wright’s Landing Marina.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...