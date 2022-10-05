MEXICO, NY – U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG) Austin Wilkins recently discussed military career opportunities with our CTE Public Safety & Justice students.

Wilkins is an E-6 staff sergeant, artilleryman, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University, and was previously a Section Chief at Fort Carson in Colorado.

Wilkins joined the United States Army in May of 2013 and spent a year overseas in Afghanistan.

SSgt. Wilkins discussed job benefits, wages, tuition assistance, and other army perks with our CiTi students and will speak to many of our CTE programs later this month. Wilkins also touched upon the importance of the Montgomery GI Bill, an educational assistance program, and the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

“Before you even sign that Army contract, you will know exactly, to a T, what your role is and where you are headed; you have a lot of freedom in those choices,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins also discussed the Yellow Ribbon Program and its associated benefits. The Yellow Ribbon Program can help soldiers pay for higher out-of-state, private school, foreign school, or graduate school tuition and fees that the Post-9/11 GI Bill does not cover.

“At the end of the day, I’m still a regular person. I want people to feel like they can always come talk to me,” Ssgt. Wilkins said.

Wilkins is a full-time army recruiter based out of Oswego. Text APNU to GOARMY (462769) to browse opportunities with the U.S. Army or Army Reserve.

More information on CTE programming at CiTi can be found at www.CiTiboces.org/CTE.

