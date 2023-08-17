OSWEGO COUNTY – Sterling Historical Society is holding their annual picnic. This year we are including Hannibal’s Historical Society along with Oswego Town Society. The date is August 22th at 6:00 p.m. at the Fair Haven Pavilion located on Church Street.

You are asked to bring a dish to pass, your own drink, and of course your dinnerware. Tables are available. IF you would rather bring your own food, please feel free to do so.

Hope to see you there and wet or dry we’ll hopefully solve a lot of problems !!(or have a lot of laughs!)

