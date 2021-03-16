Student Receives HSE Diplomas Thanks To CiTi TASC Program

MEXICO, NY – Kyle Farmer will graduate with his High School Equivalency diploma thanks to the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s alternative program for Test Assessing Secondary Completion (TASC).

The program is geared toward students who may be at risk of not exiting high school with a regents or local diploma with their graduating class. For Kyle Farmer, this path is allowing him to walk in his cap and gown at Mexico High School this year.

“Kyle came to the class with multiple passed Regents exams and only needed the social studies credit,” said CiTi AHSEP TASC Instructor Jay-Nel Mera. “He not only passed the exam early and will receive his HSE diploma, but now, he can focus on career and technical education programming.”

Farmer is currently enrolled in the CTE Auto Technology program. Though he is unsure of what he wants to pursue as a career, he says the skills learned in the class will help him regardless as he’ll be able to repair his own vehicles.

“The TASC program and my instructor helped me prepare,” said Farmer.” I haven’t been in a social studies class since tenth grade, so I needed the refresher.”

Farmer is also working on his community service requirements for graduation, has completed his OSHA certification and hopes to do some hands-on job shadowing.

