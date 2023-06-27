Students Achieve Spring 2023 Dean’s List At SUNY Delhi

DELHI, NY – SUNY Delhi announces its dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.

Ashley Cole of Oswego, NY

Jordyn Cooper of Cato, NY

Megan Crary of Phoenix, NY

Whitney Daino of Oswego, NY

Elizabeth Debo of Central Square, NY

Rachel Hamon of Central Square, NY

Devon Jones of Parish, NY

Amanda Kelly of Fulton, NY

Kaylee LeRoy of Parish, NY

Alexis Lighthall of Oswego, NY

Nychole Utter of Hannibal, NY

Connor Waldron of Fulton, NY

Jeanine Wright of Fulton, NY

SUNY Delhi’s hands-on approach to teaching and learning includes over 60 academic programs in specialized areas, including applied technologies, nursing, hospitality, veterinary sciences, applied sciences, business, and liberal arts and sciences. SUNY Delhi offers certificates, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, as well as master’s degrees in a combination of on-campus and online settings.

Enrolling over 3,000 students, SUNY Delhi is a member of the State University of New York. For more information about SUNY Delhi, call 607-746-4000 or visit delhi.edu.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...