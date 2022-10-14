SANDY CREEK, NY – Elementary students at Sandy Creek Central School recently learned the importance of fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week.

Local firefighters visited the district’s elementary school to teach students of the importance of fire safety and prevention. There were hands-on demonstrations of equipment, instructional videos, and students even got to go inside fire trucks and see firefighters in their full gear.

All of the fire departments in the district participated in one way or another, with some departments hosting students in their stations, and others volunteering to visit the district. Younger students learned things such as stop, drop, and roll, while older students were able to see and hold some of the equipment used by the local fire departments.

“This is always an important week,” said Principal Tim Filiatrault. “Some of our older students were able to go visit the fire stations in person, and I know that that was a great experience for them. I would like to thank all of the volunteers who helped teach our students the importance of fire safety.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...