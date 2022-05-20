SUNY Board Of Trustees To Hold Audit Committee Meeting

Albany – The Board of Trustees of the will meet on May 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Pursuant to Chapter 1 of the Laws of 2022, the audio transmission of the meeting will be available to the public via webcast, except for any Executive Session of the Board of Trustees that may be called pursuant to Article 7 of the Public Officers Law. It is anticipated that the Board Chairman will call for a motion to convene an executive session under the provisions of Section 105 of the Public Officers Law.

An agenda for the meeting and other meeting materials are available online.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Audit Committee

Instructions for accessing the live meeting webcasts will be available at the same web address.

About The State University of New York:

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory.

In total, SUNY serves about 1.3 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2021, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunity, visit www.suny.edu.

###