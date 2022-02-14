SUNY Cobleskill Men’s Swimmers To Participate In 2022 NEISDA Championship Meet

COBLESKILL, N.Y.: SUNY Cobleskill men’s swimming & diving team members junior Zachary Walters, West Seneca, N.Y., West Seneca High School, and senior Daniel Mullen, Oswego, N.Y., Mexico High School, have qualified for the 2022 New England Intercollegiate Swimming & Diving Association (NEISDA) Championships to be hosted by the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI at the university’s Tootell Aquatic Center from Thursday February 24 through Sunday February 27.

Walters and Mullen led the Fighting Tigers to a third place finish at the recent North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Swimming & Diving Championships over the weekend hosted by Husson University in Bangor, Mai H

Walters earned his bid to the championships by winning the league title in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 55.88 seconds to earn All-NAC honors while placing second in the 100-yard individual medley in a time of 57.63 seconds and in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 24.34 seconds while Mullen took the league title in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.62 seconds to garner All-NAC honors in the event while placing second overall in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.81 seconds to qualify for the event.

Founded in 1920, NEISDA is a coach-run association from member collegiate institutions in New England. The association annually sponsors and administers a championship for those qualifying swimmers and divers in February. This year will be the 102nd year the championships will be contested among participants from all New England Division I, II III and College Club Swimming and Diving teams. Team scoring and meet awards will be done in two categories: Division I and II; and Division III and Club Teams.

