SUNY Cortland Congratulates May 2023 Graduates

CORTLAND, NY – More than 950 students received bachelor’s degrees from the State University of New York at Cortland this spring.

“Commencement is a time of great pride on campus,” university President Erik J. Bitterbaum said. “For students, their families, the faculty and for SUNY Cortland as an institution, it gives us all a wonderful sense of satisfaction to imagine the future accomplishments ahead of our graduates and to know they will make a positive difference in whatever endeavors they pursue.”

Coverage of our 2023 Commencement exercises, including video of our ceremonies, can be found at www2.cortland.edu/commencement.

Monica Cahill of Oswego (13126) – Criminology

Dylan Calogero of Central Square (13036) – Physical Education

Joseph Dischiave of Central Square (13036) – Physical Education

Sophia Greene of Oswego (13126) – Business Economics

Alaina Hathway of Lacona (13083) – Exercise Science

Cierra Stone of Oswego (13126) – Inclusive Childhood Education

