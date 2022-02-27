SUNY Grant Supports Health Care, Manufacturing Workforce Programs At Cayuga Community College

AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College has received a new grant supporting the implementation of three workforce-related credentials offering dynamic training opportunities in manufacturing and health care.

Through the credential programs, members of the workforce can capitalize on short-term training pathways to enhance skills needed to succeed in today’s manufacturing and health care industries. The new credentials are under the SUNY Reimagine Workforce Preparation Training Program, which funds tuition, fees and the cost of instructional materials for a specific number of students enrolled in the programs.

SUNY Reimagine Workforce Preparation Training Program is administered by SUNY and the New York State Department of Labor, and is fully funded by the United States Department of Education as part of an award totaling $18,067,845.02, with 0 percent financed from state or non-governmental sources.

Dr. Keiko Kimura, Cayuga’s Vice President of Workforce Development and Partnerships, thanked SUNY and the State Department of Labor for their support and said she was looking forward to seeing members of the local workforce excel in the programs.

“This is a proud moment for Cayuga and an exciting opportunity for our workforce. These programs will feature robust instruction and hands-on learning designed to support students eager to join the workforce and those who have already started their careers,” said Dr. Kimura. “I would like to thank SUNY and the State Department of Labor for awarding us this opportunity. Their support for our workforce and their confidence in Cayuga’s innovative training is inspiring.”

Cayuga received the grant as it completes one workforce capital project and is in the midst of a second. Construction of the College’s Advanced Manufacturing Institute at the Fulton Campus is near completion, and Cayuga has started construction on a Workforce Development Center in Auburn. Both projects drew significant support from public and private partners in their respective communities.

With the support of the SUNY Reimagine Workforce Preparation Training Program, Cayuga will launch credential programs focusing on medical coding and entry-level training for manufacturing and health care. Regional employers were significant supporters of the programs, which are designed to prepare students for immediate, in-demand entry level positions. The programs offer short-term training in 15 weeks or fewer.

Implementation of the workforce programs started this spring with Cayuga’s Electro-Mechanical System Fundamentals micro-credential. Available only at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus, the program offers entry-level training in fields including hydraulics and pneumatics. Individual courses can be completed in two or three weeks, and will prepare students for entry-level positions while doubling as steps to more advanced career training.

The medical coding program is specifically designed for individuals already working in the medical industry, and will pair health care experience with learning advanced technical skills. The health care credential will combine current and new courses in anatomy and physiology, psychology, medical terminology and introduction to health care. Students can also enroll in the health care credential as part of a degree program.

Start dates for the medical coding and health care programs will be announced at a later date.

To have the grant fund their tuition and other expenses, students must complete the credential program in which they are enrolled and earn a WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate.

Questions about the credential programs can be directed to Emily Cameron, Cayuga’s Assistant Director of Community Education and Workforce Development, at 315-294-8527 or by email at [email protected].

