NEW PALTZ, NY – SUNY New Paltz announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load:

AlyssaBardoun of Central Sq, NY

NathanielLindsey of Fulton, NY

JayMoran of Central Sq, NY

About SUNY New Paltz:

Located in the heart of a dynamic college town, ninety minutes from metropolitan New York City, the State University of New York at New Paltz is a highly selective university of about 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

One of the most well-regarded public universities in the nation, New Paltz delivers an extraordinary number of majors in Business, Liberal Arts & Sciences, Engineering, Fine & Performing Arts and Education.

New Paltz embraces its culture as a community where talented and independent minded people from around the world create close personal links with real scholars and artists who love to teach.



