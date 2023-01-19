SUNY Oneonta Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

ONEONTA, NY – More than 1,250 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Kolby Cappelletti of Fulton (13069)

Timothy Cronin of Central Sq (13036)

Christina Tallents of Fulton (13069)

Alex Wurster of Central Sq (13036)

SUNY Oneonta is a public, four-year university in Central New York, enrolling about 5,500 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and several graduate certificate and degree programs. The college is known as both an exemplary residential campus that values inclusion, service and sustainability, and a nurturing community where students grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/

