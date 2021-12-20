OSWEGO – The Princeton Review again named SUNY Oswego to its list of the “223 Best Regional Colleges-Northeast for 2022,” a distinction the college has earned every year since the educational services firm started regional listings in 2003.

Based on school-supplied data and on the results of surveys of students at colleges and universities nationwide, the Princeton Review publishes a wide variety of “Best Colleges” information and student comments about each school’s academics, administration, life at their college, their fellow students and themselves.

Those surveyed at SUNY Oswego praised “amazing professors” who are “knowledgeable about their subject and excited to be in Oswego” and create a “personal and comfortable learning environment.” They also noted that faculty “really care about what you do and want to help you in every way to make sure you do well.” Students appreciated having “a lot of opportunities to work with professors on research and other projects outside of the classroom to help build real-world experience,” according to the profile.

Respondents also commended “good study-abroad options,” a “successful honors program,” excellent offerings in business, education and other fields, and found the Oswego bachelor’s degree “a great education for the amount of money you pay.” Strong community service programs and sustainability efforts also help support Oswego’s rating as a top Northeastern college, the Princeton Review reported.

With careers in mind, students at SUNY Oswego can tap the award-winning Office of Career Services, internships, cooperative-education opportunities, the annual Imagine professional development series, alumni services and a vast alumni network now totaling more than 90,000 existing graduates. Among the most well known are Al Roker of NBC’s “Today” show, ESPN anchors Linda Cohn and Steve Levy, authors Alice McDermott and Ken Auletta, and Robert Moritz, global chairman of PwC, formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Lake Ontario borders the college to the north, with students appreciating the natural beauty of the lakeshore and campus. The college has around 200 clubs and other student organizations and 13 residential living options, some of them themed.

The 223 colleges that The Princeton Review chose for its “Best in the Northeast” 2022 list are located in Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The Princeton Review, which is not affiliated with Princeton University, scores schools on its “Best Colleges: Region by Region” lists in categories ranging from academics to sustainability. The company surveys administrators of each school to obtain data for the ratings. Schools on the regional lists appear in alphabetical order, unranked. Oswego also appears on its most recent list of “420 Green Colleges.”

SUNY Oswego enrolls about 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students in its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Education, School of Business and School of Communication, Media and the Arts. The college offers more than 180 academic programs of study to undergraduates and graduate students.

For more information about SUNY Oswego, an application or to schedule a tour, visit oswego.edu/admissions. missing or outdated ad config



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...