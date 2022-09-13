SUNY Oswego Among Top Colleges In North In U.S. News’ 2023 rankings

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego continues to rank high among top public colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 Best Regional Universities in the North, according to the publication released on Sept. 12, 2022.

SUNY Oswego came in at #54 overall in the northeast, and among the top 12 in public colleges. The region includes public and private colleges throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware.

In a new ranking, Oswego tied for 10th in the North for Best Undergraduate Teaching.

For its ability to empower students to brighter futures, especially first-generation students, Oswego is ranked #19 (up from #35 in 2021) in the North in the Social Mobility rankings.

Oswego’s support of veterans and active military members continues to earn recognition, with the university ranking in the top 20 regionally in the Best for Veterans category. This complements several honors SUNY Oswego has received as a military-friendly and veteran-friendly college from national magazines and ratings services.

U.S. News also has included SUNY Oswego in its Best Online Graduate Business Programs: MBA, top 5 nationally for Women Enrolled in MBA Programs and Green Colleges guides.

In addition, Oswego appears on the national U.S. News rankings for Top Undergraduate Engineering Programs, non-doctorate; Top Computer Science Schools; and Top Undergraduate Business Programs.

The university also retained its long-running positions on the Best Value and A+ Schools of B Students rankings.

The latest edition of the U.S. News rankings assesses an all-time high of 1,500 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality.

For more information on SUNY Oswego, visit oswego.edu.

