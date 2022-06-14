SUNY Oswego Names Jennifer Knapp Interim Dean Of SCMA

OSWEOG – Jennifer Knapp has been named interim dean of SUNY Oswego’s School of Communication, Media and the Arts (SCMA), effective July 1, 2022.

Scott R. Furlong, SUNY Oswego’s provost and vice president for academic affairs and enrollment management, announced on June 13 that Knapp will serve in this interim role in light of current SCMA Dean Julie Pretzat’s plans to return to the classroom this fall.

In this leadership position, Knapp — who has served SCMA as a professor, department chair and associate dean, and has led and participated in key initiatives for SUNY Oswego since her arrival in 2008 — will provide continuing oversight of the SCMA while the search committee for the dean of the School of Communication, Media and the Arts commences its work.

Knapp has served as the school’s associate dean since 2015, where her primary job duties have revolved around the creation, maintenance and adherence to academic policy. She was at the forefront of the rollout of the new Academic Probation policy in fall 2015 and, together with her associate dean counterparts across the college, has spent years training advisors and working directly with students. She has also been the point person for new adjunct orientation, organizing participants from across campus and building professional relationships.

She has over 10 years of administrative experience at SUNY Oswego. From 2011-2015, Knapp chaired the Assessment Advisory Committee. As an original member of the committee, she attended assessment practices conferences (sponsored by Middle States and SUNY) and worked side-by-side with the college’s assessment coordinator to help departments and programs develop student learning outcomes and assessment plans leading up to the 2012 Middle States accreditation visit. In 2013, she was named chair of the department of communication studies and has twice served as the interim department chair of theatre.

“I have had the privilege of serving alongside Dean Julie Pretzat and working with our dedicated faculty, staff and alumni to establish and enhance SCMA’s reputation as a premier destination for faculty and students interested in communication, media and the arts,” said Knapp. “I look forward to leading SCMA into its next chapter, and deepening its contributions to the college, community and beyond.”

Knapp earned both her doctorate in educational psychology and master’s in communication studies from West Virginia University, and a bachelor’s in communication studies from Canisius College.

Kelly Roe, chair of the department of art and design as well as a professor teaching printmaking and graphic design, will take on the role of interim associate dean of SCMA during this time.

