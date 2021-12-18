SUNY Oswego School Of Education Earns Accreditation For ‘Commitment To Excellence’

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s School of Education has earned accreditation through the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation — an achievement that recognizes excellence and a continuous commitment to improvement in preparing students to succeed in the field of education.

Accreditation demonstrates the college has a “commitment to excellence” in preparing educators, CAEP President Christopher A. Koch wrote in informing SUNY Oswego of the honor.

“Our accreditation by CAEP is a testament to the high-quality training the SUNY Oswego School of Education faculty, staff and partners provide to future teachers, school counselors, school psychologists and school leaders across our undergraduate and graduate degree programs,” said Laura Spenceley, interim dean of the School of Education. “I could not be more proud of the work that we do in collaboration with our school and community partners to ensure that our graduates enter their chosen careers with the skills, knowledge and openness to continuing growth that will help them positively impact the lives of the children and families they will serve.”

Spenceley credits the school’s accreditation team and its tireless efforts “to provide evidence of how our curriculum, partnerships and quality assurance practices align to bring positive outcomes to the broader community.”

She especially expressed gratitude to Nicole Wise, the School of Education’s associate dean of assessment and accreditation, “who led the team in crafting SUNY Oswego’s written documentation of its educational programs,” Spenceley said, “as well as our faculty, staff, partners and students who assisted with the writing process and were the key players in our successful virtual visit.”

Edward Austin Sheldon founded the Oswego Primary Teachers’ Training School — the forerunner of SUNY Oswego — in 1861 in a mission to improve classroom teaching and outcomes, so it’s appropriate that 160 years later that the institution continues to provide top-notch and future-focused instruction and preparation.

The accreditation lasts for seven years, running through Fall 2028 for both the initial-licensure level and advanced level, respectively covering all bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. It confirms the effectiveness of more than two dozen degree and certificate programs offered across Oswego’s career and technical educator preparation, counseling and psychological services, curriculum and instruction, educational administration, health promotion and wellness and technology departments.

“Accreditation makes sure that educator programs prepare new teachers to know their subjects, their students and have the clinical training that allows them to enter the classroom ready to teach effectively,” CAEP notes on its website.

The accreditation process provides a framework of ongoing self-assessment and evidence-based analysis of its programs and operations. “These evidence-based shifts, rooted in continuous improvement, are helping to ensure that preparation programs are more likely to produce successful educators,” CAEP’s website explained.

CAEP’s accreditation succeeds Oswego’s standing accreditation with the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education through December 2021. That organization consolidated with the Teacher Education Accreditation Council to form CAEP as the premier avenue to accredit outstanding work by institutions preparing future educators.

Oswego was among the first six New York institutions to initially earn NCATE accreditation in 2001.

“I have no doubt that SUNY Oswego will continue to excel in preparing future teachers, school leaders, and helping professionals who will light the path to wisdom for the students with whom they work,” Spenceley said.

For more information about Oswego’s School of Education, visit oswego.edu/education.

