OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Division of Extended Learning has announced dates for Summer STEAM Camp for children ages 7 to 14, starting in early August.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Summer Camp is a fun, interactive and uniquely designed program that allows students to explore, imagine, create, collaborate and solve problems, all while learning 21st-century skills that will help them succeed in school and beyond.

Sessions will take place Mondays through Thursdays, Aug. 2 to 5, and/or Aug. 9 to 12, in Marano Campus Center. Morning and afternoon sessions are available on topics such as robotics, coding, everyday science, team building and more.

STEAM Camp classes provide small- and large-group learning with very low student-to-teacher ratios.

Lunch is included. After-session care will be available at no additional cost.

For more information or to register, visit oswego.edu/steamcamp.

