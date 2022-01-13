SUNY Oswego’s Online MBA Programs Earn Additional National Acclaim

OSWEGO – Building on a track record of success, SUNY Oswego’s master of business administration (MBA) programs recently secured more distinguished national recognition through the Princeton Review and from the MBA specialty site Poets and Quants.

Princeton Review honored SUNY Oswego as one of the Top 50 Online MBA Programs for 2021 — the highest-ranked public institution in New York state on that list — as well as Best Business Schools for 2022: On-Campus MBA Programs.

Oswego ranked highest among New York state public institutions and 41st nationally in Princeton Review, making it one of the best values in the list; only two schools higher in the rankings had lower tuition and fees than Oswego.

Poets and Quants continued to think highly of Oswego’s online MBA as well, ranking the college #33 overall and also the top public institution in the state.

Poets and Quants is considered an influencer in the field with “the largest team of journalists covering business schools,” according to its website, and “publishes more articles, series and videos on MBA programs and management education than any other media outlet in the world.”

“Our MBA program success is grounded in the outstanding faculty in our program, the specialized student support we provide to MBA students and the collaborative effort between many departments on campus to serve our faculty and students,” said Irene Scruton, director of MBA programs and assistant dean of the School of Business.

“Rankings usually reflect, among other things, the dedication of the faculty and advising professionals to guide students, especially those with thriving careers, through the demanding academic journey towards success,” said Prabakar Kothandaraman, dean of SUNY Oswego’s School of Business. “Our MBA students have the opportunity to learn from people who do research in the areas they teach and who constantly innovate in the classroom.”

Student success

Moreover, Kothandaraman noted, students enrolled in Oswego’s MBA regularly find success in their jobs as a result of their studies; a recent survey found that one-third of Oswego students in the MBA program were promoted while taking classes.

“Our MBA students get more opportunities within their organizations as their managers invariably reach out to them regularly to get the benefit of their MBA learnings in solving day-to-day business problems,” Kothandaraman explained.

“The school has resolved to be the most industry-networked business school, with a practice-informed curriculum,” Kothandaraman said. “We have intentionally brought faculty and industry experts together to provide our students with a curriculum that is cutting-edge and contemporaneous. This means our students are well positioned to take on real-life business problems in their respective careers. The rankings also capture their feedback on this important aspect.”

Understanding specific needs of working professionals furthering their careers is a significant strength, Scruton said, as Oswego’s program has higher retention rates than average for national online programs.

“These rankings provide additional support that SUNY Oswego’s national reputation continues to grow,” said Kristen Eichhorn, dean of graduate studies at SUNY Oswego. “Our commitment to reducing barriers within the admissions process, positive student experience and alumni success continue to contribute academic excellence.”

The rankings also recognize “the hard work our faculty and staff have invested across not only our MBA programs but across the institution overall,” Eichhorn added. “Graduate students are truly benefiting from the high quality experience we deliver at SUNY Oswego.”

The Princeton Review’s online MBA rankings are based on both school data and student opinion data from around 18,900 students enrolled in these programs. For all of Princeton Review’s business school rankings, visit princetonreview.com/best-business-schools.

For more information on Poets and Quants’ rankings and articles, visit poetsandquants.com.

Oswego’s online MBA program also receives annual high recognition from U.S. News and World Report and other services.

About Oswego’s MBA

Oswego –- the first comprehensive college in the SUNY system to offer an MBA degree, starting in 1997 –- has increased the options students have for specializing within their graduate business studies, offering MBA programs in health services administration, management and public accounting. The college also offers a variety of graduate programs and five-year options that combine an MBA with such bachelor’s degrees as in broadcasting, public accounting or psychology.

MBA delivery options include classroom-based in Oswego and/or at SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse campus or blended classroom-online programs, as well as the online MBA.

For more information on Oswego’s MBA programs, visit oswego.edu/mba or email [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...