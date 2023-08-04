The Children’s Museum of Oswego to Launch After School With CMOO

OSWEGO, NY – Parents and caregivers in the greater Oswego community will now have another option for childcare this school year! The Children’s Museum of Oswego [CMOO] announced this week that they are opening a licensed School Aged Child Care program for students in elementary school. The program will run from 3:00-5:30pm at the Children’s Museum of Oswego located at 7 West Bridge Street. Children in the Oswego City School District will be bussed to the museum from their elementary school, where they will have homework help, experiment with fun, innovative programming that ties to their science curriculum, and of course dive into exhibit play!

CMOO Executive Director Kathryn Watson noted, “our staff is working closely with the Oswego City School District to not only provide exemplary homework help, but to offer learning standards aligned programming to support what is happening in your child’s classroom. Our approach has always been child-centered and play-based, with hands-on activities, and we’re excited to have this opportunity to support teachers and students in this way.”

The startup costs for After School with CMOO were funded in part by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. The need for childcare is great in the Oswego community and the museum is grateful to the foundation for allowing us to be a part of the solution. Additionally, the museum would like to thank all of its partners that have made this program possible, especially the City of Oswego and Mayor Barlow.

Please note, although only students from the Oswego City School District are currently able to be bussed to the museum, students from surrounding districts are welcome to attend the program, provided they have their own transportation. Email [email protected] to learn more and to get on the wait list for Fall 2023. You can also find more information at www.cmoo.org.

