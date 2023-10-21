The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation granted Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. $2,000 which was used to fund literacy personnel who help children on the bus during the summer program. The 2023 Summer Program successfully served 1,513 children and youth by matching them with books they were interested in reading during the summer months. Summer vacation reading is a good way to practice the skills learned during the school year and helps children retain those skills making an easier return to school in September. Literacy specialists on the bus helped the children select a total of 3,518 books to read and own.

Oswego Bookmobile Inc is a 501c3 non-profit corporation managed by a volunteer Board of Directors. The generosity of our local community businesses, churches and organizations makes it possible for the program to continue. More information is available at the website www.oswegobookmobile.com or on their Facebook page.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...