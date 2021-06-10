Third Annual Michele Wink Golf Tournament Scheduled For June 19

OSWEGO – The third Annual Michele Wink Foundation Captain & Crew Golf Tournament and Fundraiser are set for Saturday, June 19.

The weekend, which was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 concerns, will return with the popular golf tournament and after party at Gibby O’Connors Irish Pub.

The tournament will tee off at the Stone Creek Golf Club at 8 a.m. on June 19. The after party will be held that afternoon and evening at Gibby’s. BBQ dinners are available for those who are not able to golf. Contact Gibby Thompson at (315) 207-1083 for more information.

Tim Wink, Michele’s husband, thanked the event organizers, sponsors, and the local community for their tremendous support on behalf of his family.

“Michele and I are not originally from Oswego, but this community embraced us over the past 20 plus years. So many individuals and businesses have stepped up and allowed us to continue Michele’s legacy,” Wink said.

Michele was the beloved OHS athletic trainer who tragic and sudden passing in 2018 led to the establishment of a foundation and scholarship in her honor. Criteria for the scholarship include being a student in good academic standing along with being someone who has good nature and moral integrity.

“The criteria runs very parallel to Michele’s beliefs,” Wink said. “It represents what Michele is about. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you are, everyone deserves the best.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor a hole or donate gift baskets to raffle off should contact Tricia Branch at (315) 529-0437.

