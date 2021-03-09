Three Graduate From CiTi Medical Assisting Program

March 9, 2021 Contributor
CiTi graduates three medical assisting students. From left, Medical Assisting Instructors Brittany Watts and Shelly Spencer, graduates Victoria Bennett, Kimberly Lewis and Jianna Wittcop, CiTi Workforce Liaison Rob Elia, CiTi Assistant Superintendent for Personnel Mark LaFountain and CiTi Health Occupations Coordinator Elizabeth Rice.

MEXICO, NY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation presented three new Medical Assisting graduates at their completion ceremony March 4.

The following students completed the program: Kimberly Lewis, Jianna Wittcop and Victoria Bennett. Lewis was also presented with the National Technical Honor Society award.

Part of the Medical Assisting pledge reads, “I am dedicated to the care and well-being of all people.”

For more information on adult education offerings through CiTi, visit CiTiboces.org/AdultOfferings or call (315) 593-9400.

Print this entry