MEXICO, NY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation presented three new Medical Assisting graduates at their completion ceremony March 4.

The following students completed the program: Kimberly Lewis, Jianna Wittcop and Victoria Bennett. Lewis was also presented with the National Technical Honor Society award.

Part of the Medical Assisting pledge reads, “I am dedicated to the care and well-being of all people.”

For more information on adult education offerings through CiTi, visit CiTiboces.org/AdultOfferings or call (315) 593-9400.

