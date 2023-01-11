WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets is pleased to announce that during the month of January 2023 it is offering schools the chance to earn double the rewards as part of its Tops in Education Program (TIE).

Participants enrolled in the program will now be able to earn up to 10% for your school(s) during the ENTIRE month of January!

Now through January 31, 2023 your designated school(s) will earn DOUBLE the rewards when you purchase participating products including TOPS Brand, Full Circle™, Crav’n, TopCare®, Tippy Toes, Simply Done™, That’s Smart®, and Best Yet® with your registered Tops BonusPlus® Card. It’s that easy to earn up to 10% back to your selected school(s)!

“Tops wants to ensure that our local schools had the tools they needed in order to succeed,” Senior Manager of Community Relations for Tops Markets Kathleen Allen said. “From funding school field trips and school dances to extra supplies for the classroom, Tops has learned that the supplemental funding that TIE has afforded these school districts has truly been a blessing.”

Since the program’s inception in 2012, Tops has donated more than $1.5 million to over 1,000 participating schools. In 2021 alone the program raised over $146,000 for local schools.

Not registered? That’s ok because registering is easy!

Simply visit www.topsmarkets.com/education where not only can you sign up your school, but you’ll also find helpful tips from our most successful school fundraisers. As a shopper you can designate up to three schools in grades K-12 to receive funds from the program during the 2022-2023 school year (September 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023). Start shopping and start earning today!

Taking part in TIE is easy!

Simply logon to topsmarkets.com/education where you can quickly and easily register your Tops BonusPlus®card for the program.

Here you may select up to three schools in grades K-12 of your choice from a list of schools that have registered to be the benefactor of your Tops shopping.

“This program provides a great value for our customers while helping to provide funding for educational needs in the communities we serve,” Allen said. “As we at Tops strive to help eradicate hunger and improve the quality of life for children, we couldn’t be more proud of this achievement of donating more than $1.5 million dollars back to local K-12 schools over the past ten years, through Tops in Education.”

Tops Friendly Markets

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 150 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

