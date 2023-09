OSWEGO – Lace up your shoes and join Trinity Catholic School and Port City Chiropractic at the 7th Annual Turkey Trot on Sunday, November 21 at the Hibernians on Munn Street.

Event includes kids’ Gobble Waddle at noon and 5K Run/Walk at 12:30 p.m.

To register, click Events at oswegotrinitycatholic.org or day of the event. Tickets for basket raffles and this beautiful handmade quilt will be available.

