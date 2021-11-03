United Way Brings Back Stone Soup Luncheon After One Year Hiatus

OSWEGO – The United Way of Greater Oswego County will host their 15th annual Stone Soup Luncheon at Christ the Good Shepard Church in Priory Hall on Wednesday, November 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event was not held last fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Stone Soup Luncheon began as a social event to bring people together to share a meal in order to increase awareness around hunger and food insecurity in Oswego County. The event helps raise understanding of the need for food assistance in Oswego County and serves as a fundraiser for area food pantries.

All funds raised and food collected is sent directly to three local food pantries – Salvation Army of Oswego, Catholic Charities of Oswego County and Human Concern Center.

Soups that will be offered are from these local restaurants: Press Box, Vona’s, Skip’s Fish Fry, Canales, and our returning Golden Ladle Champion – – Oswego Country Club.

WHO: United Way of Greater Oswego County hosts Stone Soup every November in Oswego to meet the needs of local food pantries for the upcoming holidays to ensure that no family goes hungry.

WHAT: Stone Soup is an event based on the children’s book fable of the same name and promotes the themes of kindness to strangers and sharing with our neighbors.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 10, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Christ the Good Shepard Church – Priory Hall, which is located in the basement of Christ the Good Shepherd Church, located at E. 4th & Mohawk Streets.

HOW: Attendees are asked to donate $5 and bring an item of non-perishable food to support local food pantries. Oswego restaurants donate their soup for attendees to enjoy, as well as salad, bread, beverages and dessert. Attendees are also offered the chance to vote on their favorite soup and the winning restaurant is presented with the “Golden Ladle” award.

About United Way of Greater Oswego County: United Way is advancing the common good by changing systems to help all of us. We are all connected and interdependent. We all win when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, when people are healthy. United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems. Living UNITED means being a part of the change. It takes everyone on the community working together to create a brighter future. For more information about how to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County, please call 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

