OSWEGO – When it comes to appreciating the importance of volunteering, no one understands it better than United Way of Greater Oswego County (UWGOC).

Volunteers are the essence of United Way and play a major role in the success of United Way’s initiatives and annual campaign. As part of their Annual Meeting and Leadership Luncheon on March 16 at noon, the United Way honors exceptional volunteers who serve Oswego County with their work and commitment to create lasting impact in our community.

“The heart of Oswego County is our people,” said Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director at UWGOC. “We live, work and play in this amazing place we call home – and we also serve. We serve our families, our work, our companies, schools and our neighbors. As we struggled to maintain some sense of the familiar throughout the pandemic, serving has become one of the best ways to connect with each other and our community.”

“The annual meeting and leadership luncheon allows us to pay tribute to our volunteers and supporters. Special guests include local government officials, United Way partner agencies, companies that have collaborated throughout the year with United Way and our leadership givers,” added Davis Pitsley. “We are proud of our volunteers, and I look forward to honoring them at this luncheon.”

In addition to honoring the United Way volunteers, exceptional businesses whose efforts have made significant impacts on Oswego County will also be recognized. The outstanding companies and people receiving awards for 2022 are:

Child Advocacy Center – Community Partner of the Year

Oswego Speedway – Spirit of Community Award

Debra Braden, Fulton Savings Bank – Campaign Coordinator of the Year

David Mirabito – Community Action Award

I Heart Oswego – Media Award

Sponsored by Community Bank, N.A., Fulton Savings Bank and NBT Bank, N.A., the United Way’s Annual Meeting and Leadership Luncheon will be held Wednesday, March 16th at 12:00 noon at Curtis Manor, 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive in Oswego.

The United Way’s annual meeting is open to the public. The cost to attend the event is $20 per person and includes lunch. For more information on United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Leadership Luncheon and Annual Meeting, or to make reservations, contact your United Way office, 315-593-1900 or via e-mail at [email protected], no later than March 10.

