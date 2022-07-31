Update From Central Square Central School District Regarding Staff Changes

CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an update from the Central Square Central School District regarding administrative staffing changes and the hiring of Dr. Heidi Sweeney as incoming High School Principal of CSCSD:

Dear Parents/Guardians,

We wanted to provide an update regarding administrative staffing changes at our High School and District Office. On her retirement, we want to recognize the accomplishments and hard work of our outstanding Assistant Superintendent and longtime Central Square administrator, Concetta Galvan.

We are pleased to announce the promotion of Erin Phillips from the Executive Director for Elementary Education to Assistant Superintendent; and the

promotion of Kristin Enright from the High School Executive Principal/Director of Counseling & Pathways to Success

to Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction.

Lastly we are delighted to welcome veteran administrator, Dr. Heidi Sweeney, as our new High School Executive Principal/Director of Counseling & Pathways to Success. Dr. Sweeney officially joins our District on August 2, 2022, and brings a tremendous amount of instructional and administrative experience to Paul V. Moore High School.

The hiring process consisted of interview committees made up of teachers, support staff, administrators, parents, and PVM HS students. The interview committees recognized the value that Dr. Sweeney will bring to our high school

as her leadership style compliments and aligns to Kristin Enright’s leadership style that was so well received, which will lend itself to a very smooth transition.

Dr. Sweeney has over 20 years of experience working in education as

biology teacher, high school assistant principal, high school dean of students, high school principal, and district administrator.

Dr. Sweeney resides in Oswego County with her husband and two sons. The interview committee was very impressed with Dr. Sweeney’s response when asked about her preference regarding her experiences as a high school

principal and then as the Executive Director of Secondary Education and Personnel.

Dr. Sweeney much preferred being at the building level. Reflecting on her career thus far and the different positions she has held, the role of high

school principal was clearly her dream job and an extremely rewarding experience. Working directly with students, staff, and parents is her passion; and returning to the high school principal role is exactly where she wants to be long- term.

At a time when the candidate pool for building level administrators is at an all-time low in NY State, we are thrilled that Dr. Sweeney was drawn to Central Square. She was extremely impressed with the work of our teachers

and administration, as well as our greater community across our vast District; but most importantly, the academic and extra-curricular success and accolades of our students was very appealing to her.

Dr. Sweeney is excited to join our high school team that is dedicated to students’ academic success while fostering a learning environment that is welcoming, safe, and engaging to all students. We will plan opportunities for parents and students to come to PVM High School to meet Dr. Sweeney prior to the start of the coming school year. Dr. Sweeney will work closely with Kristin Enright to assure a seamless transition for students, parents, and staff.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo

Superintendent

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...