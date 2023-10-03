Witches Ball Presented by Zonta Club of Oswego

OSWEGO – It’s back and with a twist! Join us on Friday, October 27 from 5 pm to 11 pm for one of the most

spellbinding events of the fall, the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball! This year Zonta will host its

regular ball from 7 pm to 11 pm. Doors open at 5 pm for our first ever psychic faire! Come and get

your palm read, meet with a medium or a psychic, and stay for the witchiest party in town! The 6th

Annual Witches Ball will be held at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center with covens of

witches and warlocks in attendance.

The Zonta Club of Oswego has once again teamed with a number of area businesses to host a

bewitching evening of fun to benefit organizations within the Oswego community, and beyond, that

align with their mission.

“Zonta’s mission is to build a better world for women and girls. Zonta advocates for equality,

education, and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence. We work to make sure

women’s rights are recognized as human rights,” said Zonta Member and Committee

Co-Chairperson Christina Seado Vasquez. “We know the community has been awaiting the return of

our Witches Ball and look forward to celebrating once again!”

Open to those 21 and older the Zonta Club of Oswego’s “Witches’ Ball” is a Halloween Party

featuring dancing, costume contests, other Halloween themed fun.

For more information on the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball, sponsorship opportunities, or

Zonta membership inquiries contact them via email at [email protected] or visit Zonta

Club of Oswego on Facebook.

Bring your witch and warlock friends and enjoy a reserved table close to the dance floor and party

action! Tables for up to 8 witches are $325 (only available as pre-sale).Pre-sale tickets to the Witches

Ball are $35 and may be purchased on the Zonta Club of Oswego Facebook page and at

https://www.zontadistrict2.org/oswego/donate.html. A limited number of tickets will be available at the

door for $40.00. Each ticket includes one free signature Witches Brew drink!

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...