OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County will be holding a free in-person workshop on Farm Succession Planning on Wednesday June 28 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the county extension office located at 3288 Main Street, Mexico.

When it comes to transitioning a farm operation to a new generation, there are many things that should be considered. Farm succession requires intentional planning and effective communication. In some instances, it involves delegating greater responsibilities over time, increasing decision-making capabilities, and transferring legal ownership.

Trying to do this while managing the daily aspects of a farm can be challenging. No matter how small or large the operation, discussing farm succession should never wait until the primary producer is ready to retire. Instead, every farm should have a succession plan in place, regardless of when the transition happens.

Guest speaker will be Gabriel Gurley, Farm Business Management Specialist at NY FarmNet. Gurley will be discussing the fundamentals of farm succession, including how to develop a successful plan, who should be involved, as well as other important elements that need to be considered. There will also be plenty of time to ask questions.

Registration is required to attend this in-person educational program. Seating is limited and availability is on a first come, first served basis. Please go tothatscooperativeextension.org/events/2023/06/28/farm-succession-planning or scan the QR code. For further information, please contact Joshua Vrooman, Agriculture Community Educator, at [email protected] or 315-963-7286 ext. 200.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs. For more information, please call 315-963-7286 or go online to www.thatscooperativeextension.org.

Scan this QR Code with your smart phone to discover more about this event and others.

