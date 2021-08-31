Young Entrepreneurs Make Donation To Ronald McDonald House

OSWEGO – This past Saturday, August 28, four young entrepreneurs Elliot Jones, five next week, Leo Jones, seven, Arianna Jones, ten, and their cousin, Ethan Mosher, eight, decided spend the afternoon operating a lemonade stand, on East Seneca Street, in Oswego.

As they went through the necessary steps of making the lemonade, setting up the tables and arranging start cash for the operation, they discussed what they were going to do with the proceeds of their enterprise.

Before they started Arianna asked if they could donate donate a portion of their earnings to charity, perhaps to a hosipital for sick children. So it was deciced to make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House.

They had a great time running the lemonade stand, attracting quite a crowd of patrons, some of whom donated an extra amount when the heard about the charity they were supporting. As a result each of the children earned $13 for themselves and were able to donate $110 to the Ronald McDonald House.

