Construction Begins on Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique in Oswego

Oswego, NY – Construction on the new Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique has begun at the lower level of the former Oswego City School District Building in Oswego, according to Terry LeRoi and Tammy Wilkinson, owners of the new spa and wellness center.

When completed, Aqua Spa will be the largest float center in Central New York and showcase Float Therapy and Superior Float Tanks; Halotherapy (also known as Salt Therapy); Cryotherapy (also known as Cold Therapy); Infrared Sauna; Oxygen Bar; and Massage. Other wellness products including healthy refreshments, organic supplements, and beauty products, will be available and expanded upon.

Float Therapy has been around since the 1950’s, and people use a float tank or pod that contains a saturated solution of Epsom salt, provides a light and sound reduced environment, and is kept at skin temperature. This environment allows a person to float effortlessly without external stimuli for many purposes, including to relieve stress, recover from injuries, fight addiction and pain, meditation, and relaxation.

According to Wilkinson, demolition on the 6,500 square foot float center began last spring and was completed early this past summer, however delays within the building complex hindered the construction until recently.

“We are very excited to finally start the construction phase at the center,” said Wilkinson. “The community has been a part of this journey for the past year, and they have been truly supportive, and are more than ready to enjoy the many benefits of our wellness destination.

“Our architect, engineers and construction team are tremendous, and we are over the top thrilled with their enthusiasm and what they are providing in the way of this design and build.”

According to Wilkinson and LeRoi, Aqua Spa has partnered with Taylored Architecture, PLLC of Clayton; Empire Contractors of Syracuse; and Jade Stone Engineering PLLC of Watertown for the new center.

Taylored Architecture PLLC is owned and operated by Jonathan Taylor, and are a full-service architectural firm specializing in producing unique solutions. They design for both residential and commercial projects, and have years of experience constructing many award-winning homes, as well as restaurants, studios and other projects in the Thousand Islands region.

“It’s always exciting to be part of creating a community center, said Taylor. “And helping to design Aqua Spa is a true privilege, as their center will surely provide opportunities for people to improve their quality of life.

“The architecture was inspired by Terry and Tammy’s wellness mission that embodies rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation, as well as a desire to create a harmonious design blending natural materials and modern functionality.”

According to Taylor facilitating the technical requirements of the various offered modalities including float tanks, oxygen bar, salt chamber, and cryotherapy offered some design challenges, but allowed for great collaboration with MEP engineers at Jade Stone Engineering.

Empire Contractors of Central New York and owner/president Gary McGuire specialize in interior commercial construction and renovation. Their work spans multiple phases of construction including initial project planning, contractor management and trade work.

“We have done a number of unique spaces, but a float center is a first for us,” said McGuire. “A project like Aqua Spa is exciting, because it allows us to be a bit more creative, and by no means a cookie cutter space.

Throughout the entire build we have to be thinking about the end user and make sure they are getting the experience Terry and Tammy intend to deliver at the center. Whether it be the polished concrete floors and wood walls, or mix of glass panels and sound control throughout, there is a lot of attention to detail.”

According to McGuire, barring any major setbacks the goal is to complete the Aqua Spa project late spring/early summer.

Jade Stone Engineering, PLLC of Watertown provides a highly professional firm of expert engineers, that focus on tailored, high quality, sustainable design solutions, and support.

“We truly believe we have the best team in place to bring our vision to life,” said Wilkinson. “The experience and award-winning work that our partners maintain on their respective resumes is extensive and we feel very fortunate to have them involved with Aqua Spa.”

“In the end, we will truly be a wellness destination,” said LeRoi and Wilkinson. “And. while float therapy will be the core of our business and the majority of our clientele, the additional wellness modalities and services within our boutique will add to the experience and benefits.

“As people truly understand and experience the many wellness benefits we will be providing, the Aqua Spa will be an incredible asset to Oswego and the region.”

For additional information on the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique visit their website at www.aquaspafloatcenter.com, Facebook/Aqua-Spa-Float-Center-Wellness-Boutique, Instagram/aquaspafloatcenter, or by phone at (518) 253-6930.