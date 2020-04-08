COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 8, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there have been two additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative number is now 36 cases across the county and of those, 18 have recovered and two have died.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed county residents today in a YouTube video, in which he expressed his condolences for the loved ones of the two patients who the county reported yesterday have died from coronavirus. He emphasized the importance of social distancing as asymptomatic people may not know they have the virus and can continue to pass it along.
He said the county is adopting a voluntary travel restriction plan. Residents who were born in an odd year are asked to run essential errands on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those born in an even year are asked to do so on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On Sundays, the county is encouraging people to stay home. This is not enforceable by law, but highly encouraged.
“The more we can keep people apart, the greater our chance of stopping the spread of this terrible scourge,” Weatherup said.
He said he has seen on social media people are still planning on getting together with their families this Easter, disregarding social distancing. He found this alarming.
“I am not suggesting that you not celebrate Easter,” Weatherup said. “I am, however, strongly encouraging you to do so only in the confines of your own home with only the members of your own household present. Please respect others and take personal responsibility for your behavior.”
A scam alert was issued and discussed in the briefing as well. More information on these scams can be found here.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging gave resource information for the county’s senior citizens during the briefing as well.
Weatherup also reminded residents to avoid non-essential trips to the solid waste facilities.
The Oswego County Health Department was informed yesterday, April 7, that two Oswego County adults have died from COVID-19 in a hospital in a neighboring county. More information can be found here.
Yesterday, Oswego Health reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in their facility.
Today, Oswego Health reported it will be furloughing 25% of its workforce effective April 13. More information can be found here.
Today’s statistics are below.
Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.) Note, the total number of positive cases is cumulative and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers.
- Total # of active cases: 16 (yesterday: 16)
- Total # of positive cases: 36 (yesterday: 34)
- Total recoveries: 18 (yesterday: 16)
- Total # of deaths: 2 (no change since yesterday)
- Total # people tested: 803 (yesterday: 755)
- Total # of negative results: 702 (yesterday: 640)
- Pending results: 61 (yesterday: 78)
- Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 76 (yesterday: 92)
- Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 94 (yesterday: 97 )
- Total completed/released from monitoring: 726 (yesterday: 657)
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.
Areas With Cases (alphabetical order): Note, new additions are in bold.
- Boylston
- Constantia
- Fulton
- Granby
- Hastings
- Mexico
- New Haven
- Oswego City
- Oswego Town
- Palermo
- Richland
- Sandy Creek
- Schroeppel
- Scriba
- Volney
- West Monroe
- Williamstown
New York: (as of Cuomo’s briefing this morning)
- Total # of positive cases: 149,316 (yesterday: 138,836)
- Total # of deaths: 6,268 (yesterday: 5,489)
Watch today’s briefing given by Governor Andrew Cuomo here.
Cuomo is directing all flags to be flown at half-mast in honor those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All New York voters will be able to vote using an absentee vote for the June 23 election.
U.S.: (as of 2:13 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 404,352 (yesterday: 386,800)
- Total # of deaths: 13,829 (yesterday: 12,285)
- Total # of recoveries: 22,775 (yesterday: 20,191)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending to wear a face covering when out in public. Learn how to make one with or without access to a sewing machine here.
Worldwide: (as of 2:13 p.m.)
- Total # of positive cases: 1.475,976 (yesterday: 1,412,103)
- Total # of deaths: 86,979 (yesterday: 81,103 )
- Total # of recoveries: 317,372 (yesterday: 298,352)
What It Means:
- Status Required for Precautionary Quarantine – Person meets one or more of the following criteria:
- has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms;
- or is known to have had a proximate exposure (being in the same enclosed environment such as a classroom, office, or gatherings but greater than 6 ft from a person displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
- Status for Required Mandatory Quarantine – Person has been in close contact (within 6 feet) with someone who is positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or person has traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 and is displaying symptoms
- Status for Required Mandatory Isolation – Person has tested positive for COVID-19, whether or not displaying symptoms for COVID-19.
Testing Criteria For COVID-19:
- If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms
- If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms
- If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms
- If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms
- If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted
Testing is done at the Oswego Hospital or the Pulaski Urgent Care.
Guidelines from the Oswego County Health Department:
- Stay home.
- Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes. (All non-essential gatherings of any size are banned.)
- Keep six feet from other people.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.
Resources:
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- New York Mental Health Hotline: 1-844-863-9314
- Oswego County YouTube Updates
- These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- City of Oswego Emergency Assistance
- Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767
- Fulton COVID-19 updates
- Oswego County Health Department
- Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard
- New York Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Links For Statistics:
- Oswego County
- Oswego County Health Department
- New York state
- New York Department of Health
- U.S.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Worldwide
- Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center