COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 8, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there have been two additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative number is now 36 cases across the county and of those, 18 have recovered and two have died.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed county residents today in a YouTube video, in which he expressed his condolences for the loved ones of the two patients who the county reported yesterday have died from coronavirus. He emphasized the importance of social distancing as asymptomatic people may not know they have the virus and can continue to pass it along.

He said the county is adopting a voluntary travel restriction plan. Residents who were born in an odd year are asked to run essential errands on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those born in an even year are asked to do so on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On Sundays, the county is encouraging people to stay home. This is not enforceable by law, but highly encouraged.

“The more we can keep people apart, the greater our chance of stopping the spread of this terrible scourge,” Weatherup said.

He said he has seen on social media people are still planning on getting together with their families this Easter, disregarding social distancing. He found this alarming.

“I am not suggesting that you not celebrate Easter,” Weatherup said. “I am, however, strongly encouraging you to do so only in the confines of your own home with only the members of your own household present. Please respect others and take personal responsibility for your behavior.”

A scam alert was issued and discussed in the briefing as well. More information on these scams can be found here.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging gave resource information for the county’s senior citizens during the briefing as well.

Weatherup also reminded residents to avoid non-essential trips to the solid waste facilities.

The Oswego County Health Department was informed yesterday, April 7, that two Oswego County adults have died from COVID-19 in a hospital in a neighboring county. More information can be found here.

Yesterday, Oswego Health reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in their facility.

Today, Oswego Health reported it will be furloughing 25% of its workforce effective April 13. More information can be found here.

