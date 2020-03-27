COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 27, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 4:15 p.m. today, there is no change in the number of total confirmed positive cases. The total remains at eight across the county.

County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup updated the community today in the video below.

He reminded the people of Oswego County that Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered the suspension of non-essential gatherings of any size, including parties, celebrations and social events for any reason. He urged everyone to commit to practicing social distancing.

“You should not be out in public unless the trip is necessary,” Weatherup said. “Grocery trips and those types of errands should be planned ahead and should be minimized. I cannot emphasize enough that social distancing is imperative at this time. This is no longer a travel related issue. Our community needs to understand that we are at a critical junction. If we do not implement social distancing correctly, we will find ourselves in the middle of a crumbling healthcare system overwhelmed by the sheer volume of patients.”

Diane Oldenburg from the Oswego County Health Department said these numbers are fluid and will change as more and more people get tested.

Today’s statistics are below.

Oswego County: (as of 4:15 p.m.)

Total # people tested: 264 (yesterday: 228)

Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 88 (yesterday: 82)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 36 (yesterday: 30)

Total # of negative results: 169 (yesterday: 137)

Total # of positive cases: 8 (yesterday: 8)

Pending results: 83 (yesterday: 79)

New York: (as of 2:19 p.m.)

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...