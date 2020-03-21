Cuomo Mistakenly Announces Oswego County Has Its First Confirmed COVID-19 Case

UPDATE – After speaking with Janet Clerkin, Oswego County Tourism and Public Information Coordinator, there was a miscommunication with the state. She said the state confused a case in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, with Hastings, New York, in Oswego County. She clarified the information announced by the governor regarding cases in Oswego County was incorrect and there are no current confirmed cases at this time.

“As of 11:58 a.m. March 21, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oswego County. The two cases that were attributed to Oswego County in the Governor’s news conference are believed to be cases in Hastings-on-the Hudson in Westchester County, not Oswego County.

The Oswego County Health Department will make an announcement when COVID-19 is confirmed in Oswego County.

For Oswego County updates, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or oswegocounty.com. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.,” according to an Oswego County press release.

—

OSWEGO COUNTY – Today, March 21, during his daily update on COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced two new counties that have reported at least one confirmed case back to the state, one of which was Oswego County.

At this point in time, Oswego County Health Department has not reported a confirmed case to their website. Yesterday at 4:20 p.m. they announced 69 people have been tested or have been scheduled to be tested; 54 people were being monitored; and 0 cases were positive at the time.

Cuomo did not specify how many confirmed cases Oswego County reported to the state.

More information will come as the Health Department releases the information.

Further statistics update:

Total number of confirmed New York cases: 10,356

New York cases hospitalization rate: 1,603 out of 10,356 (15%)

Total confirmed in U.S.: 21,216

Total confirmed worldwide: 284,838

Total deaths worldwide: 11,868

Total recovered worldwide: 89,891

To watch Governor Cuomo’s full press conference, view it here.

