Deana Michaels Wins Fulton Mayoral Election In Landslide

FULTON – After months of campaigning, Deana Michaels (R) came out as the victor on Election Day, Nov. 5, winning 237 more votes than her three opponents combined.

“The future of Fulton is bright,” Michaels said during her victory speech. “And I am excited to be the one who is going to lead us there… I look forward to working with you as we make Fulton the place where people want to live, work and visit.”

She won 1,331 votes out of 2,458 ballots counted.

Daniel Farfaglia (D) won 763 votes.

“The campaign team did the best we could,” Farfaglia said. “We were outspent by a more than 2-1 margin, but still raised enough money to run a competitive race and get our message out there. I congratulate Mayor-Elect Deana Michaels and hope Fulton moves forward.”

Ethan Parkhurst (I, TPV) won 215 votes.

“I think we are headed in the right direction, and I hope whole heartedly that Mrs. Mayor-Elect Deana Michaels can get us there,” Parkhurst said. “I think she’ll do great and I hope for the best, and it there’s anything that I can do to help her and her administration, I am more than willing to turn over my play book.”

Parkhurst said he is glad that more people voted in this election than the last general election, and to have received 215 votes as an Independent candidate. He said he is honored to have been involved in community activities and getting to know those in the city government during the past year. He also said he applauds Farfaglia and Webber for putting up a good run.

David Webber (I) won 116 votes.

“I congratulate Deana Michaels on her resounding victory, and wish her good luck in leading our city into 2020,” Webber said. “I will always be there to help in any way I can. While I was embarrassed by the results, I knew it was difficult to win against the two major parties. They have all the resources. So, she won, and I want her to be successful.”

Michaels will begin her administration Jan. 1.

“I am humbled by the community’s response on Election Day. The future of Fulton is bright and I am honored to have earned the vote to be the next mayor of Fulton,” Michaels said. “Now the hard work begins. I am confident that with active leadership, clear vision and strong collaboration, the future of Fulton will be a great success!”

Past articles, including interviews and the debate, can be found here.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...