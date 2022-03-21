‘Alien Invasion’ To Take The Stage At Hannibal High School April 1-2

HANNIBAL, NY – An “Alien Invasion” is coming to the Hannibal High School auditorium in April as this year’s senior play will be “out of this world,” according to senior class advisor Kelly Smith.

“Hannibal students had the unique opportunity to research and select this piece, familiarizing themselves with the productions process,” Smith said. “The students have worked hard to bring ‘Alien Invasion’ to the stage, and we can’t wait to present it to audiences.”

The show, produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc., Englewood, Colorado, is a comedy featuring a diverse cast of characters who try to quell an alien invasion. Two show hosts, a clueless reporter and a high school girl unite with the community to try defeat the deadly Martians to save mankind. The show also features some musical numbers and a retired commander, quirky reporters, a few phone-obsessed farmers and a professor.

Hannibal’s performance of “Alien Invasion” is directed by Morgan Weaver and is co-produced by Emma Gombas and Hunter Gibbs. Adviser is Kelly Smith.

Cast and crew members include Hannah Longley, Maria Dunsmoor, Caitlyn Bartlett, Owen Skiff, Katrina Van Buren, Carl Emmons, Carolyn LaPierre, Danielle LaPierre, Kayla Wood, Hunter Rogers, John Gioia, Renee Scott, Jenna Cole, Julia Shortslef, Mackenzie Astle, Lane Rawls, Robert “Mikey” Andocs, Emma Gombas, Layla Roquette, Alyssa Gage, Jaylyn Longley, Jordan McCombie, Aiden Majeski, Morgan Weaver, Hunter Gibbs, Fadi Hanna, Haley Hollenbeck and Mandy Allen.

“The cast would like to thank Hannibal High School Executive Principal Meredith Furlong, Assistant Principal Kathy Mahoney and Superintendent Christopher Staats for supporting the production of ‘Alien Invasion.’”

The play will be performed in the Hannibal High School auditorium at 7 p.m. April 1 and 2. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door, with all proceeds benefiting the class of 2022. Please contact Kelly Smith for advance-sale tickets at [email protected].

