‘And Then There Were None’ Comes To JCB High School Stage In November

PHOENIX, NY – The John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club is gearing up for its fall play, with dress rehearsals in full swing for “And Then There Were None.”

The mystery thriller will be performed at 4 p.m. Nov. 3, with additional shows Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the JCB auditorium. It is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, an imprint of Concord Theatrical Corp.

According to JCB Drama Club advisor and producer Lisa Spereno, the dark thriller is based on an Agatha Christie novel that will captivate the audience from start to finish.

“The show is about 10 strangers — all with a wicked past they refuse to reveal — who are summoned to a remote island,” Spereno said. “Each has been marked for murder … and, once they are cut off from the mainland, their gruesome fate is sealed.”

Cast members include Allenmichael Borasky, Clarence Bullis, Noah Bushnoe, Mackenzie Chetney, Gabrielle Ezman, Landon Guertin, Riley Huntley, Kaylee Mason, Gabriel Patnode, Nathaniel Quaco and Lyra Plant Sweeney.

The crew is comprised of Abbi Felix, Marra DiGiovanni, Sabrina Haynes, Regan Southworth, Carielys Calderon, Liam MacDonald, Sheriden Southworth, Shane Landis, Gen Kimball, Savannah Felix, Eden Grethel, Marissa Bower, Grace Calkins, Gabi Frantz, Amaya Crutchley, Alex Bell, Ben Hess, Kai Wagner, Ashtyn Wood, Eero Clounch, Ace Dean, Jinx DeLong, Ayla Kimball, Jenna Moore, Kiley Procko and Greyson Virginia.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Please contact [email protected] for tickets, purchase at www.showtix4u.com/events/JCBdramaclub, or at the door before each performance.

