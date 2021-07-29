Don Crowe To Play Reverend B.H. Hooker In “Dearly Departed”

OSWEGO – When the Reverend Hooker arrives in town, little does he know what he will have to deal with when he is called to the Turpin home for support and counsel. Meeting Raynelle Turpin and daughter Delightful is an “eye opener” experience to say the least.

He tries his best to support the two but somehow keeps getting blindsided by the information he is given as he attempts to find out as much as he can about Daddy Bud Turpin. The laughs are a plenty as we watch Don play out his scenes with finesse. Tammy Thompson, acting a bit bitter as Raynelle Turpin, and Alex Taylor playing Delightful, the youngest of the Turpin kids, will amuse everyone as they set the Reverend straight on all things important in life.

Don is very excited to get back on stage with such an amazing group of actors. Don has been a part of the CNY theater family for a while and has many credits to his name. A few of his favorites are Dude 1 in “Toxic Avenger,” Leanato in “Much Ado About Nothing,” and John Brooks in “Little Women,” the musical.

Don says he is honored to take over the role of Reverend Hooker from his dear friend and fellow actor Patrick Carman who passed away last year. Don lamented, “Patrick will forever be in our hearts and can never be replaced.”

This lively comedy opens August 6th at 7:30 pm and runs again Aug 7, 13, 14, at 7:30 pm and August 8, 15 at 2 p.m. in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego, NY. Reservation can be made by calling the Oswego Players box office at 315-343-5138. Adults $15. Students and Seniors $10. For more information, log onto the OP website: oswegoplayers.org

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...