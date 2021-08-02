Gina Wentworth, Josh DeLorenzo Shine In ‘Dearly Departed’

OSWEGO – When Junior Turpin and his wife Suzanne are called back home to help with a family crisis, they find themselves in the car on a long road trip with three misbehaving kids and no money.

Junior has recently failed at yet another hair-brained business venture and Suzanne has lots of time to remind him of it on the long drive home. Suzanne has had a dream of becoming a famous singer all her life and feels cheated in more ways than one by her bumbling husband.

This is just one of the many scenes we find Gina Wentworth and Josh DeLorenzo playing opposite one another in the upcoming production of “Dearly Departed.” Gina and Josh have shared the stage before, most recently in the musical “A Christmas Carol” for the CNY Arts Community Center and “Annie Get Your Gun” for the Oswego Players.

This time around, the two get to show their unique talents as husband and wife. The sparks fly and the barbs are a plenty as Gina and Josh spar back and forth. And you won’t want to miss their reconciliation scene that takes place at the end of the show. Bring some tissues, because tears of laughter will surely flow.

“Dearly Departed” runs August 6 (SOLD OUT), 7, 13, 14 at 7:30 pm and August 8, 15, at 2:00 pm

Civic Arts Center, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive, Fort Ontario Park, Oswego.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 315-343-5138.

For more information, log on to: oswegoplayers.org.

