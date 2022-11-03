OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, with John McConnell and Cam Caruso coordinating on Friday, November 11. Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, and Ryan Burdick will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m.

3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love.

Colin Aberdeen is a singer, guitar player and songwriter based in Syracuse who grew up on the blues of his working-class hometown. He has been playing his own mongrel mixture of country blues, soul and New Orleans R&B classics, as well as his own similarly influenced original songs as a full-time professional musician for 33 years both within the Central NY region and while touring nationally.

Aberdeen draws from his decades of playing as a solo artist, as a member of Los Blancos, a blues, zydeco, funk n’ soul band, that rocks n’ rolls like it’s out of control which has toured nationally, recorded with their founding original former band member and two-time Grammy winner, Jose Alvarez and were recently inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame. For additional information visit Colin Aberdeen Music on Facebook.

Joe Driscoll is a one of a kind artist. The music he creates effortlessly fuses a pack of seemingly divergent genres. His sound is located at the crossroads of folk and hip-hop; a singer songwriter solidly rooted in the funk, borrowing elements of Americana, blues, and reggae, utilizing multiple instruments; and pulling it all together with a solid foundation of storytelling.

“He blasts through stereotypes. Pure style and creation, you need to hear him,” Subba-Cultcha Magazine said.

“Rooted in the American folk tradition a la Bob Dylan, but joining the dots with that most modern of folk forms, hip-hop, he’s guaranteed mythic status for years to come,” DJ Magazine said.

Joe has received the U.K. Indy Award for Best Solo Artist. For additional information visit Joe Driscoll Music on Facebook.

Ryan Burdick is a lifelong musician whose focus spans genres but remains fixed on meaningful lyricism with earnest, universal themes. Burdick’s roots are rural, performing as a child with his father (also a singer/songwriter) in small towns along the source of the Genesee River in the Southern Tier of Western New York.

He has carved his reputation in Central New York performing solo since 2005 throughout the region. Ryan is perhaps best known, however, as vocalist, guitarist, and percussionist for the Ruddy Well Band. The group has had many notable performances across the state, has produced three albums, and won two Syracuse Area Music Awards in 2013 for Best Americana Album, and People’s Choice Award. For additional information visit: http://ruddywellband.com/.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/, using cash or check at the door or at the river’s end bookstore. Tickets are $12, ages 7-16 half price, students w/ ID $10, 6 and under free.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

COVID precautions: The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, State, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, we may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. For updated information, please visit https://www.oswegomusichall.org/. Masks will be available at the door.

Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

