OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, with John McConnell and Cam Caruso directing on Friday, May 13.

Jess Novak, Emalee Herrington and Angela Russell will share the stage beginning at 7:30 PM; doors opening at 7:00 PM.

3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love.

Jess Novak is a triple threat singer, songwriter, musician who takes no prisoners. With a fiddle on fire, powerful vocals and a fierce band behind her (when performing with The Jess Novak Band), this pop, rock, soul-pumped, Syracuse based performer brings passion to every performance.

Known for her energy, superb musicianship, engaging songwriting and ability to win any crowd, this musician, and her band, are on the rise. Having touched audiences across the country – from Burlington, VT to Key West, FL to San Diego, CA – and with Novak playing more than 250 dates annually, the sound gets tighter with each show. For additional information visit: https://www.jessrocknovak.com/.

Emalee Herrington is an 18-year-old singer songwriter. She’s been writing original songs and performing them out for five years. Herrington has always been an Oswego local and loves being a part of the amazing local music scene; both as a performer and as a supporter. She loves to share her music and she also loves to give back to her community! Her nonprofit organization, Emalee’s Musical Medicine, is all about giving back by using her music. To date, her nonprofit has assisted over 250 youths in the local community. Emalee is currently training to become an EMT but she still lives for music and for performing. After a hiatus from performing, she is very excited to return to share her new music with you! For more information visit: emaleeherringtonof.wixsite.com/website.

Angela Russell is a local singer/songwriter residing in Oswego. They graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in music performance and a minor in audio production. During their college career, Angela studied voice with Dr. Mihoko Tsutsumi. They performed in several Oswego Opera Company productions both during and post-undergrad studies. Angela currently holds the secretary position on the Oswego Opera Theater board of directors. Angela has been writing songs since their early years of high school. They have performed at several local open mics, as well as a singer songwriter showcase at the Oswego Music Hall. Their debut EP will be released this year.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.oswegomusichall.org/ , at the door, or at the river’s end bookstore. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Students are $10. Children under 16 are half price and those under 5 are free.

The season finale featuring The Sea the Sea with the Emerging Artist Showcase is on May 21. For further information visit https://www.theseathesea.com/.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, State, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, we may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Please check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook event page https://fb.me/e/4flkW7PxA, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

