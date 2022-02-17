Hook Songwriter Series With Just Joe, Corey Paige, Mark Wahl Performing

OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, directed by John McConnell and Cam Caruso, on Friday, February 18, Joe Altier (aka Just Joe), Corey Paige and Mark Wahl will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m.

3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love.

Joe Altier’s (aka Just Joe) calling came when he assumed lead vocals for area hard rock band Brand New Sin. Three albums later they headlined across the US & UK, were featured in the motion picture “School of Rock” and appeared on MTV and ESPN when famed WWE wrestler The Big Show tapped Joe’s soaring vocals for his infamous entrance song “Crank It Up”.

With over 5,000 events performed since 2008, Joe continues to play solo, record, and collaborate with his band to sold out shows all across the state. Joe was even invited to audition for NBC’s “The Voice” after taking home Central New York’s Best Male Vocalist award for seven straight years! For more information visit: https://www.justjoe.com/.

Corey Paige is a SAMMY Award winning singer-songwriter from Syracuse, NY. His influences include Elliott Smith, Radiohead, Elvis Costello, and Soul Coughing. After five studio albums and 15 years as front man for rock band Candid, he’s currently working on new material for his first solo album.

For more info visit: http://coreypaigemusic.com/.

Mark Wahl is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and luthier. Mark has been performing around the local acoustic music scene for decades and is known by many as the director of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts (The Oswego Music Hall); a 200 seat nonprofit venue located on the shore of Lake Ontario promoting acoustic music.

A graduate of the State University of New York College at Oswego, Mark retired from the business of design and general contracting in order to direct his full energies toward music, the Oswego Music Hall and his luthierie shop where he produces and repairs fine acoustic instruments.

Mark’s songs are often poignant vignettes with powerful use of metaphor that include simple, yet compelling, melodies. Wahl’s 2018 album, “Circadia” was a SAMMY (Syracuse Area Music Awards) nominee in the “Americana” category. Mark’s popular 2013 CD, “Everything Returns” was recorded with his trio, Canvas Moon. For more information visit: https://www.markwahlguitars.com/.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.oswegomusichall.org/ , at the door, or at the river’s end bookstore. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Students are $10. Children under 16 are half price and those under 5 are free.

The season continues February 26 when Jamcrackers will perform on the Main Stage. “If you’re of the opinion that songs should not just sound good, they should do good, then you’ll love this harmonizing do-right trio . . . They sing of nature, strong women, healthy communities and peace, backing their rich vocal blend with world-class hammered dulcimer, banjo and guitar.” –Sarah Craig, Caffe Lena Executive Director. For further information visit: http://www.jamcrackersmusic.com/.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...