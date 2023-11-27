Local Playwright Adapts Christmas Classic “Babes in Toyland”

The magic of Christmas is coming to life in Fulton, New York, with the CNY Community

Arts Center’s heartwarming production of Babes in Toyland. This original adaptation of

the beloved holiday classic, written by local playwright Wayne Mosher, promises to

enchant audiences of all ages with its whimsical tale of adventure and the spirit of

giving.

Mosher, a seasoned storyteller and recent writer of the popular Living History Tour in

Fulton has lovingly crafted a script that captures the essence of Christmas cheer while

providing ample opportunities for the talented young performers to shine.

“I reconstructed a 100-year-old play to accommodate a large cast of children, trying to

give each of them a significant part to play, to give everyone a chance,” Mosher

explained. “That’s what children’s theater is all about.”

Under the direction of Don Crowe, a veteran theater director and educator, the

production promises to be a magical journey through the whimsical world of Toyland.

Crowe has been thoroughly impressed with Mosher’s collaboration and dedication to

the project.

“Wayne has been great,” Crowe shared. “From the beginning, he was more than happy

to share his script with us. He’s provided everything we needed and has allowed me as

a director to work with the script to fit our unique cast.”

Interim Executive Director of CNY Community Arts Center Bonnie McClellan

emphasized the importance of showcasing local talent in this production. “We’re

thrilled to present an original work by a local playwright and feature the talents of our

community’s children,” she stated. “This production is a true testament to the creative

spirit of Fulton and the surrounding area.”

Join us for an enchanting adventure filled with laughter, music, and the joy of the

holiday season. Babes in Toyland will be performed at the Fulton Education Center on

December 8, 9, 15, and 16 at 7 PM, and December 10th and 17th at 2 PM. Tickets are

available at cnyartscenter.com.

