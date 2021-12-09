Oswego Music Hall To Host Hook Songwriter Series With Colleen Kattau, Jim Shaffer, Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers Performing

OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, directed by John McConnell and Cam Caruso, on Friday, December 17. Colleen Kattau, Jim Shaffer and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m.

3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love.

Colleen Kattau is a bilingual award-winning singer and commissioned songwriter. Colleen and her music exude a loving, spirited presence, clear Latin American influences and fearless lyrics with a voice that soothes and haunts with its range and clarity. Music and activism infuse her playful and poetic approach to music. Both she and her band, Dos XX, get standing ovations and spontaneous conga lines to form. She has produced six solo albums and three successful benefit CD compilations for environmental and peace actions. Colleen believes in the transformative power of song to make a more just and peaceful world. For further info visit: facebook.com/colleen.kattau.

Jim Shaffer has been in the local music scene for over 25 years. His years of playing guitar for the Classic Rock band, Bad Habit have served him well as he utilizes his Rhythmic guitar style to back up his vocals on his original songs as well as covers of his favorite artists. His influences include Folk, Country, and Rock. His set lists include numerous originals as well as and songs by Dylan, John Prine, The Band, Johnny Cash and various other artists. Jim performs as a solo artist and as part of an Acoustic Duo “On the Porch” with local artist Meg Bolton. He is currently concentrating on songwriting and has released his first EP “Broken” which was recorded at Subcat Studios in Syracuse. For further info visit: facebook.com/jim.shaffer.311.

Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers has combined his twin passions for words and music into a multifaceted career as a musician, author, and teacher. A grand prize winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, he plays kinetic folk rock, combining vivid imagery and storytelling with masterful band-in-a-box guitar playing. Rodgers is also the founding editor of Acoustic Guitar magazine and author of The Complete Singer-Songwriter and other books on music. A “renowned guitar teacher” (Boston Globe), Rodgers has been a staff instructor at Ashokan Acoustic Guitar Camp and Lamb’s Retreat for Songwriters, and for over a decade he has taught courses on songwriting and creative nonfiction writing at Syracuse University. For further info visit: jeffreypepperrodgers.com.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.oswegomusichall.org/ , at the door, or at the river’s end bookstore. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Students are $10. Children under 16 are half price and those under 5 are free.

The season continues on December 24th for a special “Holiday on the Harbor” online Christmas concert, please visit the website or Facebook page for details. Peter Mulvey with, opening as a special guest, J. Schnitt will perform on the Main Stage on January 15th.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

