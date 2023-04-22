Oswego Music Hall Welcomes The Burns Sisters

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Burns Sisters come to the Oswego Music Hall for a 7:30 p.m. concert on Saturday, April 29. The doors open at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego.

The Burns Sisters have shared the stage with many great folk legends, including Arlo Guthrie, Tom Paxton, Pete Seeger, Odetta, Willie Nelson and even the Boston Pops. They have played in Ireland and Thailand and graced the stages at Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry.

Annie and Marie Burns as a duo create uplifting, transcendent music filled with warmth and conviction. Stirring and reverent, their passionate, seductive harmonies and lyrics are bursting with spirit and soul. The Burns Sisters are renowned for their pure harmony, beautiful lyrics and joyful energy.

The Burns Sisters have been through many different configurations over the years. They started as a trio, and at one time, all five sisters sang together. Now a duo, Marie and Annie release music on their own label, Sisters Music. The two have written and produced – together and apart – approximately 20 CDs.

Following a tour in Ireland, where The Burns Sisters played established music festivals, they started to look into their own family history. The sisters were compelled and inspired to write and record their new project “Looking Back, Our American Irish Souls.” The Celtic-infused Americana album is gathering attention in Ireland, Wales, UK, Scotland, and Canada, as well as the U.S.

For more information about The Burns Sisters, visit https://theburnssisters.com/home or view a video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkD6WyToak8.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the Oswego Music Hall website at www.oswegomusichall.org or stop at the River’s End bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

The Oswego Music Hall’s winter/spring season finale features Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp on Saturday, May 13. This show will have an earlier start time.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from $15 to $20 at the door. Admission is half-price for children aged 6 to 16 and free for those aged 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at any concert, online, or at the River’s End bookstore in Oswego.

The Oswego Music Hall is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

